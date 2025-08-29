Randy Moffitt, former Giants relief pitcher and brother of Billie Jean King, dies at 76

article

Randy Moffitt, a relief pitcher who played 10 seasons with the San Francisco Giants, died on Thursday after an extended illness. He was 76 years old.

Moffitt died in his home in Long Beach, a representative for his family said. He was the younger brother of tennis icon and equality advocate Billie Jean King.

Moffitt spent 12 seasons in Major League Baseball. He was recruited by the Giants in 1970 and made his major league debut with the team in 1972. He played 10 seasons with the team before spending a season each with the Houston Astros and the Toronto Blue Jays. He went 43-52 with 96 saves and a 3.65 ERA in 534 appearances in the majors, all but one of which was as a relief pitcher.

He was added to the San Francisco Giants Wall of Fame in 2008 and in 1986 was inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame at Long Beach State University, his alma mater.

Randall James Moffitt was born Oct. 13, 1948 in Long Beach to Bill and Betty Moffitt. He is survived by his sister King and her wife, Ilana Kloss, his daughters Miranda Harrah and her husband, Rusty, and Alysha Goose and her husband, James, and his four grandchildren.