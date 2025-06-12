Rangers capture large South American lizard in Santa Clara County park

article

The Brief Park staff located and captured an Argentine black and white tegu lizard that had been spotted in Joseph D. Grant Community Park last week. Tegus tend to eat bird eggs, small birds, small lizards and various "small mammals and invertebrates." However, they are also docile and are generally not dangerous to humans.



Park rangers on Thursday captured an Argentine black and white tegu lizard that was spotted in Joseph D. Grant County Park last week.

The Santa Clara County Parks and Recreation Department staffers spotted the animal on the Grant Lake dam on Thursday morning and were able to capture it shortly after.

The department first announced that park personnel were on the lookout for the non-native lizard on June 6, after hikers reported spotting the animal.

Non-native species

Large but docile:

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the lizards are endemic to Brazil, Paraguay, eastern Uruguay and northern Argentina.

The animals grow up to four feet in length and can weigh upwards of 10 pounds. Tegu lizards eat the eggs of birds that nest on the ground as well as other reptiles. They also consumer chicken eggs, fruit, vegetables and small live animals.

Tegu lizards are generally docile and not dangerous to humans.

"They're a popular pet and don't belong in parks," the Santa Clara County Parks Department said in a statement.

The captured tegu will be held by Santa Clara County Animal Services pending adoption, should no rightful owner step forward to claim the reptile.