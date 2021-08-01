Los Angeles rapper Gonzoe shot and killed in Washington

Los Angeles-based rapper Gonzoe was shot and killed in Seattle's White Center neighborhood, the King County Medical Examiner's Office confirms to Q13 News.

Gonzoe, whose real name is Ronald Moore, was close with the late rapper 2Pac. 2Pac was the person to give him the name "Gonzoe."

The shooting occurred in the 2800 block of SW Roxbury Street around 8:45 p.m. on Friday.

King County Sheriff's Deputies say the victim, later identified as Gonzoe, was sent to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Gonzoe was 45-years-old.

It's unknown if Gonzoe was targeted or if this was a random shooting.

He was well known as a founding member of rap group Kausion in the ’90s, alongside Cel and Kaydo, according to New Musical Express. The group signed to Ice Cube’s Lench Mob record label and released their debut album, ‘South Central Los Skanless’ in 1995, the website reported.

