Rare, endangered whale spotted off coast of Marin

A critically endangered North Pacific right whale was spotted west of Point Reyes on Friday, experts say.

A group that supports marine wildlife, called ACCESS (Applied California Current Ecosystem Studies), shared photos of this "exciting and important observation."

ACCESS said there were some physical giveaways of the species, including a distinctive V-shaped blow, a black body, white callosities (patches of thickened tissue) on its head and no dorsal fin.

Rather than traveling, the large mammal was described as "milling" while it was observed from a ship for 20 minutes. This was in the area of the Cordell Bank National Marine Sanctuary.

The group said photos and videos were sent to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Marine Mammal Lab in Seattle. This will further help them understand this rare species.

Photo courtesy ACCESS Oceans.

The whale was resting on top of the water. "It was not feeding or diving, just hanging out on the surface," said Jennifer Stock, an education and outreach specialist with NOAA.

The North Pacific right whale, known scientifically as Eubalaena japonica, is so rare that estimating its current population has been a challenge, according to ACCESS. The National Marine Fisheries Service estimates the population to be as low as 30 to 40 individuals, while NOAA says it is likely that fewer than 500 of this kind of whale are remaining. They say most sightings have been of single whales.

ACCESS says the species was nearly wiped out by whaling in the 1800s. Prior to this, their population was estimated to be as many 37,000. The group says today, their primary threat comes from ship strikes, entanglements and algal blooms.

As for food, they feed from spring to fall and their primary source of food is zooplankton. These skimmers feed by moving with their mouths open through zooplankton patches, according to NOAA.

"North Pacific right whales are baleen whales, which feed by straining huge volumes of ocean water through their comb-like baleen plates that trap copepods and other zooplankton," Stock said.

This whale species has a lifespan of about 70 years, but NOAA says there is little data available on longevity.

