KTVU's Bay Area Food Stars contest finalists dish out recipes

KTVU is always on the lookout for the best recipes, and it looks like we've got some new chefs in town. Rachel Akingboye and Ryan Pamg are two of our five finalists from our 2023 Bay Area Food Stars Contest, whose $2,500 grand prize winner will be announced on KTVU on June 21.

The contest was judged based on three factors: recipe uniqueness, the ‘star quality/personality’ of the chef, and presentation of the dish. Chef Tucker Ricchio, the "Next Level Chef" 2023 winner, helped judge this competition.

Read on for the recipes to Ryan's bacon explosion and Rachel's loaded toast with egg and salmon.

Rachel’s Loaded Toast with Egg and Salmon

Read on for the recipe to Rachel's loaded toast with egg and salmon. (Photo credit: Rachel Akingboye) (KTVU FOX 2)

Ingredients

Multigrain Toast

2 Tbsp. Whipped Cream Cheese

5 Pieces Smoked Salmon

1 Tbsp. Fresh Mango Salsa, prepared

Poached Egg, prepared

2 Tbsp. Akingboye Pomegranate Jam

Garnishes: Black Pepper, Dill Sprigs, Pomegranate Seeds



Directions

Heat a saucepan over medium heat and add Pomegranate Jam. Cook for 2 minutes. Transfer the cooked Pomegranate Jam to a bowl and allow it to cool. Once cooled, transfer the Pomegranate Jam to a sauce bottle or piping bag for easy application. Place a slice of toast on a plate. Spread a layer of cream cheese evenly onto the toast. Arrange pieces of smoked salmon on top of the cream cheese. Spoon Mango Salsa onto the toast, surrounding the smoked salmon. Carefully place a poached egg on the toast. Lightly sprinkle black pepper over the poached egg. Drizzle the reduced Pomegranate Jam over the entire toast. Garnish with dill sprigs and pomegranate seeds for an extra touch. Sit back, admire your beautiful creation, and enjoy this delightful breakfast!

Ryan’s Bacon Explosion

Read on for the recipe to Ryan's bacon explosion. (Photo credit: Ryan Pamg) (KTVU FOX 2)

Ingredients

8 oz bulk Italian sausage

2 oz Cream Cheese

3 PC Bacon (thin slice 14/18ct)

BBQ sauce to glaze

Optional green onion to garnish



Directions