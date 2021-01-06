Recall effort against California Gov. Newsom gains 1 million signatures, $1M

article

More details are coming out regarding a big-money donor in the campaign to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

An Orange County faith-based consulting firm contributed half a million dollars to the campaign two weeks ago.

This firm just announced the money came from its member, John Kruger, who opposes Newsom's restrictions against large gatherings at churches.

The announcement comes after a former chair of the Federal Election Commission filed a complaint with the state, accusing this firm of acting as a shell company to hide the identities of its donors, and violating campaign financing laws.

Meanwhile, the organizers of the recall effort announced they have gathered 1 million signatures.

They need about 1.8 million signatures by March 10 to qualify the recall for the ballot.

Organizers hope a recall election will be held in late August or mid-September.





