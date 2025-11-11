Red Bay Coffee to close Fruitvale café

Red Bay Coffee announced Tuesday that it will close its café and headquarters in Oakland’s Fruitvale district at the end of November when its lease expires.

Company thanks community

What they're saying:

The Black-owned and founded coffee company shared the news on social media, expressing appreciation for years of community support.

"We want to express our deepest gratitude for all the love and support you’ve shown us over the years," Red Bay Coffee said. "It has truly been an honor to serve this community and share countless cups of coffee, conversations, and memories together."

Red Bay Coffee said it will shift its focus to other parts of the business, but customers can continue visiting its other Bay Area locations.

The Oakland-born brand will also continue roasting and shipping its beans and grounds nationwide.