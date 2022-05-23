Red flag warning for most of Solano County near Quail Fire

The National Weather Service is issuing a red flag warning for most of Solano County on Monday where a fire is already burning.

The warning will cover Travis Air Force Base, Fairfield and Vacaville, not far from where the Quail Fire has burned about 135 acres and is about 85 percent contained.

Meteorologists expect wind gusts to pick up to about 35 miles an hour, which could be bad news for the fire, burning off Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road, south of state Highway 128 and Interstate 505.

"I've been up here a long time," said Mel Toppance, who lives in Vacaville. "I saw a lot of smoke."

The red flag warning starts at 11 a.m. and is expected to last until Tuesday morning.