Red flag warning issued for Solano County due to high winds, low humidity

A Red Flag fire warning was issued for Solano County from 11 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday because of gusty winds and low humidity, the National Weather Service said.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior, the weather service said Friday afternoon.

Forecasters called for northerly winds of 10 mph to 20 mph with gusts of 25 mph to 35 mph. Minimum relative humidity could fall as low as 10% to 20% on Sunday, the weather service said.

