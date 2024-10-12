Red line on BART suspended due to equipment problem

BART suspended service on the Red Line on Saturday morning between Richmond and Millbrae.

The transit agency said in an advisory at about 11:45 a.m. that an equipment problem on a train in West Oakland was causing major delays.

The Red Line was suspended about 45 minutes later.

The Blue Line is running between Bay Fair and Dublin/Pleasanton Stations.

The Green Line is running between the Coliseum and Berryessa.

There was no estimate for when the Red Line would be operating again.