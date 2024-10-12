Expand / Collapse search

Red line on BART suspended due to equipment problem

By Thomas Hughes
Published  October 12, 2024 1:55pm PDT
BART
Bay City News

BART suspended service on the Red Line on Saturday morning between Richmond and Millbrae.   

The transit agency said in an advisory at about 11:45 a.m. that an equipment problem on a train in West Oakland was causing major delays.   

The Red Line was suspended about 45 minutes later.   

The Blue Line is running between Bay Fair and Dublin/Pleasanton Stations.  

The Green Line is running between the Coliseum and Berryessa.   

There was no estimate for when the Red Line would be operating again. 