Red Lobster in Rohnert Park auctions off entire restaurant

The abrupt closure of a Red Lobster restaurant in Rohnert Park this week could mean a major opportunity for anyone looking for kitchen appliances, restaurant equipment, furniture and even a lobster tank, all being sold in bulk in an auction now.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 50 items including high-performance ovens, refrigerators, freezers, warming and convection ovens, televisions, and heat lamps were being auctioned together with the latest bid of $900.

Liquidator TAGeX Brands announced on Monday its winner takes all auction would run through Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

That means the highest bidder would receive "the ENTIRE contents of the Red Lobster location they bid on," the liquidator explained.

"This is your opportunity to upgrade your operations or open something entirely new at a fraction of the cost," TAGeX Brands said on social media.

In addition to the location in Rohnert Park, TAGeX Brands was holding auctions at other closed Red Lobster sites across the U.S.

At least 48 Red Lobsters around the country closed without public notice, as the longtime seafood restaurant chain, dating back to 1968, faced financial troubles.

The liquidator posted a list of items being sold from the Rohnert Park restaurant, along with photos.

Among the images included a lobster tank with lobsters still inside the enclosure, though TAGeX Brands noted that perishable goods along with alcohol were not included in the sale.

As part of the other terms of the sale, the liquidator also said that payment was required immediately upon the close of auction, all items must be picked up by the end of Friday, May 17, and that it reserved the right to cancel the auction at any given time.

TAGeX Brands also noted a 15% buyer's premium will be added to the entire purchase.

Here in the Bay Area, in addition to the Rohnert Park closure, an online search indicated that the Red Lobster location in Fremont was also closed, though that location was not among the auction sites.

According to the restaurant chain's website, the Bay Area is still home to five Red Lobster locations: Pittsburg, Vallejo, San Bruno, Milpitas and San Jose.

