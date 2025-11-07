Red-tailed hawk flies into home through bedroom window, East Bay firefighters respond

article

Firefighters in the East Bay responded to a home on Friday after a resident called to report a red-tailed hawk had flown into her home through the bedroom window.

What we know:

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District shared this tale on their Instagram page.

They said firefighters with Engine 4 were able to assist the Rossmoor resident after the bird of prey ended up inside the house.

Several photos detail the bird's ordeal. One shows the hawk perched upon a glass shower door with its talons sunken into a tericloth towel.

Another shows the moment of capture; two firefighters appear to have caught the bird in a blanket after cornering it in the bathroom.

The hawk was set outside on the patio by the two firefighters where it was set free.

At first, the hawk appeared confused after ending up in unfamiliar territory.

The last photo shows the bird perched up in a tree.

Thankfully, officials said the bird was able to fly away on its own and did not appear to be injured.