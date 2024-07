Two people jumped ship after their boat caught fire off the shore of Redwood City on Monday afternoon, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The two occupants of the 40-foot cuddy cabin boat jumped into the water and were picked up by a good Samaritan, officials said.

Aerial footage showed the boat charred nearly to smithereens as fire boats doused water onto the flames.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.