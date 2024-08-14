Redwood City man accused of 3 separate assaults now in custody

A man accused of violently assaulting three unsuspecting people has been arrested, officials in San Mateo County say.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said that 37-year-old Miguel Angel Landa carried out the three assaults on Wednesday in Redwood City.

First, at around 7:30 a.m., he allegedly attacked a 78-year-old man in the Grocery Outlet parking lot on 1833 Broadway.

The second assault happened less than 30 minutes later, outside the Hall of Justice when the victim was arriving to work.

Sheriff's deputies worked with the Redwood City Police Department to help identify and locate the suspect.

A third incident happened at around 5 p.m. in the unincorporated area of North Fair Oaks.

Landa was located on the 2600 block of Middlefield Road. He was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Officials said Landa was on parole for a prior felony assault case.