Redwood City man arrested for alleged child porn possession; brother, girlfriend also arrested

A 25-year-old Redwood City man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography and his brother and girlfriend were subsequently arrested for allegedly trying to hide or destroy evidence in the case, San Mateo County sheriff's officials said this week.

Moises Vieyra Gallegos was arrested after the Sheriff's Office received a tip from the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in October and an investigation that led to a search warrant being served at his home.

Investigators learned that Moises' brother Ramon Vieyra Gallegos, 27, and girlfriend Alexia Lopez Reyes, 26, allegedly tried to conceal or destroy "vital evidence pertinent to this case," sheriff's officials said.

They were both arrested on suspicion of criminal conspiracy and concealing evidence, and along with Moises were all booked into county jail, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Carryn Barker at (650) 363-4050 or cbarker@smcgov.org.

