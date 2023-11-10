Redwood City man found with child porn after suffering medical emergency: police

Fire crews responding to a man's medical emergency in Redwood City on Tuesday evening discovered child pornography in his possession, according to the Redwood City Police Department.

The Redwood City Fire Department was called to an apartment on the 1400 block of Kentfield on the report of a person experiencing a medical issue, police said. Fire crews attempted to meet the resident at the front door of the apartment, but they could not access the apartment.

The apartment manager helped fire crews get inside where they found the resident, identified as Richard Winkler, 75, suffering from a serious but not life-threatening medical issue while in his bedroom.

RCFD crews at the scene also spotted an explicit photo of a naked child on his computer screen. The fire personnel notified RCPD, which sent officers to the apartment.

Police learned that Winkler was a registered sex offender who had a prior criminal history of sex crimes involving children. Police served a search warrant at his home and seized all of his electronic devices where they say more explicit images of children were found.

Once Winkler was medically cleared, he was taken into custody and booked at the San Mateo County Jail for possessing child pornography, police said.

