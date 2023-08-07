Faulty AC leads to hazardous materials response in Redwood City

article

Officials identified the chemical that prompted a hazardous materials response in Redwood City on Monday.

Redwood Ctiy Fire Department confirmed that freon was released due to a faulty air conditioning unit within a clean room at a Redwood Shores facility.

Fire officials initially said people at the facility were exposed to a chemical that was unintentionally released. On social media, the fire department made sure to say that the chemical released was not related to biohazard materials.

Five people were "affected" and another 16 were exposed, but have not exhibited any symptoms, according to authorities.

The incident occurred in a building on Island Drive.

The building was evacuated, but there were no additional evacuations or shelter-in-place orders.

"Due to the nature of the incident, it will take some time for us to finish our inspection," Deputy City Manager Jennifer Yamaguma said by email.