Expand / Collapse search

Person critically injured in Redwood City police shooting

By
Published  November 11, 2025 5:01pm PST
Redwood City
KTVU FOX 2
Redwood City police activity

Redwood City police activity

SkyFOX is over the 100 block of Hemlock Avenue in Redwood City where a police investigation is underway.

The Brief

    • One person was injured in a shooting involving Redwood City police officers.
    • Aerial video showed heavy police presence around 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Hemlock Avenue in Redwood City. 
    • Police are calling the incident an "active investigation."

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - A person was shot and critically injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon involving Redwood City police officers. 

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaff confirmed to KTVU that one person was shot and taken to a nearby hospital.

Police are calling the incident an "active investigation."

Local perspective:

Aerial video showed heavy police presence around 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Hemlock Avenue in Redwood City. 

Nearby Linden Street and Madrone Street were affected by road closures due to the police activity.

Authorities asked that residents stay away from the area, but said there is no "active threat" to the public. 

Police have not shared details surrounding the shooting or the person who was shot.

This is developing. Check back for updates.

The Source: San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaff and the Redwood City Police Department.

Redwood CityCrime and Public Safety