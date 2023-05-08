Redwood City police continue search for suspect who shot 5, including teen

Redwood City police investigators continued their search for a shooting suspect who hit and seriously injured five people.

The area of the crime had returned to normal on Monday as routine traffic and a few pedestrians were in the 400 block of Redwood Avenue. That is where five victims were hit by gunfire on Sunday.

"I was sleeping at 4 a.m. Just heard about four gunshots. I didn’t really go out. And then I just saw the cop lights in the window," said neighbor Roberto Mendieta.

Investigators said a lone suspect walked up to a group of people drinking on the sidewalk, and opened fire with a .9mm handgun. Five people were hit, including a 16-year-old boy. They all were rushed to a local hospital.

Thr victims suffered serious injuries, but are listed in stable condition.

"It is scary. Times are changing. It’s not like it used to be," said Mendieta.

The 22-year area resident said violence so close to his home has him and his family rethinking how they go about everyday life.

"My mom walks the cat at night. She don’t want to go out anymore after that. Now we walk him in the morning," he said.

Investigators have not given a description of the lone shooter or if there was a vehicle involved in the incident. Those with information are urged to call police.

Jesse Gary is a reporter based in the station's South Bay bureau. Follow him on Twitter, @JesseKTVU and Instagram, @jessegontv.