Redwood City replaces Fourth of July fireworks with drone light show

Redwood City is the latest city to replace its traditional Independence Day fireworks show with a drone display this year.

This year's event will feature a drone show by Bay Area-based Skyrunner Drone Light Shows.

"With drones, you can put up pictures, you can put up text. You can put up all kinds of things that you cannot get with the loud boom," said Noah Furhman, CEO of Skyrunner. "Drone shows are becoming more popular."

Redwood City officials said they made the switch from fireworks to drones for several reasons, including safety, environmental impact, and cost. The fireworks show costs about $187,000, while the drone show is $87,000.

There was another drone show at the Port of Redwood City a few months ago, which was Star Wars-themed and featured about 150 drones. The July 4 show will be much larger, with 400 drones lighting up the sky.

"From my experience, the last time they had the drone show, it was really cool to watch. It is more interesting than fireworks because it's something new," said Forest O'Hara.

Forest, 11, and his father, Quinn O'Hara, both love drone shows, but the elder O'Hara said the fireworks will be missed.

"You have got to love fireworks. That is an amazing thing, how they make shapes into explosions. We have seen that stuff in Dubai for New Year's," he said.

Many, like Kate Carroll, say it's nice to see a little bit of both around the Bay Area.

"My husband and I both have a 5-year-old. We have to bring headphones for him for the fireworks. He can now enjoy it and not be scared. So I like both," Carroll said.

The drone show starts at 9:30 p.m. Officials recommend arriving two hours early to secure a spot and enjoy the festivities.