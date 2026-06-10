Registered nurse killed in Oakland robbery attempt; suspect charged

The Brief Shacory Carnell Daniels, 39, has been charged with felony murder in the May 31 shooting death of 33-year-old Lartey Solomon during an attempted robbery in downtown Oakland, authorities said. Solomon was a registered nurse at Alameda Health System and Kindred Hospital in San Leandro and was known on TikTok as "Nurse Solomon," where he shared health and lifestyle advice. Solomon, who immigrated to the United States from Ghana and leaves behind a daughter, is being remembered by loved ones as a caregiver, mentor and health educator.



A man slain during an attempted robbery in Oakland last month was a registered nurse, and the man accused of killing him has been charged, authorities said.

Shacory Carnell Daniels, 39, was charged Monday with felony murder in connection with the May 31 death of 33-year-old Lartey Solomon.

According to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office, Solomon was walking to his car near 14th and Harrison streets when he encountered Daniels, who allegedly tried to rob him. Daniels is accused of shooting and killing Solomon during the encounter.

Records from Santa Rita Jail show Daniels is also being held on allegations of dissuading a witness, pimping, shooting at an unoccupied vehicle, and evading police.

In a 2018 incident, Daniels and an alleged accomplice were shot by Fremont police after authorities said they rammed patrol vehicles during an arrest on suspicion of a series of auto burglaries

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Lartey Solomon, 33, was gunned down during an attempted robbery in downtown Oakland on May 31.

Victim remembered as nurse and health educator

What they're saying:

Solomon worked as a registered nurse for Alameda Health System and Kindred Hospital in San Leandro, according to a GoFundMe created in his memory.

Born and raised in Ghana, Solomon later immigrated to the United States and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Samuel Merritt University.

He was also known on TikTok as "Nurse Solomon," where he shared health and lifestyle advice with thousands of followers.

The fundraising page said Solomon leaves behind a daughter.

"The loss of Lartey has left an unimaginable void in our hearts," the GoFundMe page read. "A daughter has lost her father, parents have lost their son, siblings have lost their brother, and countless others have lost a trusted Health Educator, Caregiver, Mentor, and Friend."

Investigation continues

Daniels has a plea hearing scheduled for June 30.