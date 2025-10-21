Monday marked final day to register online or by mail for California’s November election

The Brief In Campbell on Monday, opponents gathered for a "Vote No on Prop 50" rally. Monday was the final day to register online or by mail for California's special election in November. "We strongly urge voters to mail in their ballots early," California Attorney General Rob Bonta says.



Monday marked the final day to register online or by mail for California’s Nov. 4 special election. On the ballot, Proposition 50, a Democratic-led measure to redraw the state’s congressional districts.

In Campbell, opponents gathered for a "Vote No on Prop 50" rally.

"If Prop 50 passes, which I hope it doesn’t, we’re going to fight to the end," said Max Hsia, one of the demonstrators. "We may lose the battle with California, but not necessarily the world."

Republican State Assembly District 28 candidate Carol Pefley echoed frustration from conservatives.

"Republicans feel like there’s really no representation. It’s a one-party state," said Pefley. "They can pass anything they want, so we feel largely ignored."

What state leaders are saying

Meanwhile, Democratic voters held "No Kings" rallies across the Bay Area over the weekend, including a crowd of about 5,000 at Ocean Beach in San Francisco forming human banners reading "No Kings" and "Yes on 50."

Gov. Gavin Newsom posted on X: "Patriots vote Yes on 50."

State leaders reminded voters that online registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, and paper forms must be postmarked Monday.

"We strongly urge voters to mail in their ballots early," said California Attorney General Rob Bonta. "Sending it ahead ensures your vote is counted and avoids last-minute complications."

Those who miss the deadline can still register and vote the same day at their county registrar's offices or any voting center through Election Day.