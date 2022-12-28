Remains of missing Livermore grandmother found in creek

Police located the remains of a beloved Livermore grandmother along the Arroyo Las Positas Creek after a month-long search for her.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is now handling the investigation to determine the cause and manner of Cindi Robinson's death, and an autopsy is pending. There are no signs of foul play or trauma, according to the sheriff's office.

Robinson, 60, was last seen at the creek on Nov. 19, a place near a homeless encampment that Livermore police say she was known to frequent.

Police found Robinson's body on Dec. 21, based on information that led detectives to the creek area. The news of discovering and identifying her body was shared publicly on Dec. 28.

"The terrain in this area was dense and difficult to navigate. Special thanks to Alameda County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in both the search and recovery efforts," the Livermore Police Department said in a statement.

"It took a while [to find Robinson], and I'm not sure why," Amber Renney, a close friend of Robinson's for 14 years, who led a month-long community search for her, said. She's shared 400 printed fliers around Livermore hoping that her friend would be found alive.

Robinson, a mother of three, was excited about the birth of her second grandchild due in March and spoke to her daughter, Katie Russell, every day on the phone.

"She was so excited for the baby," said Russell, 34, an Oregon resident.

Russell is holding out hope that more answers will come to light over the course of the investigation into what happened to her mother.

"I don't know how someone can just go missing and wind up in the creek like that," Russell said.

Robinson lived in a trailer park near the creek with her boyfriend, dog, and cat. She participated in a bible study at the Bethel Family Christian Center on North P Street and helped others in the community who were suffering from addiction and mental illness. Robinson overcame those struggles in her past, and had been clean and sober for the past 15 years, according to Russell.

A celebration of life is planned at Bethem Family Christian Center in January, as well as a separate candlelight vigil, Russell said.

"I think it's a terrible loss for the community, for her family," said Renney. "I hope that whatever did happen, they're able to figure it out and giver the family some closure."