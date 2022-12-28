Expand / Collapse search
No foul play suspected in death of child last week

By Keith Burbank
Published 
Oakland
Bay City News
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said late Tuesday that no foul play was involved in the death of a child last week.   

The death occurred just after 1 p.m. last Thursday in the 700 block of 52nd Street. Officers went there and learned that a girl was taken to a hospital after she was found to be unresponsive, police said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Oakland police investigate death of child

Doctors tried to save the girl's life, but she was pronounced dead, police said.