Remembrance walk held for Bay Area sailors who lead the way to desegregation

The Brief 50 African American sailors refused to go back to work at Port Chicago after a massive explosion killed more than 300 service men in July 1944. A walk of remembrance honoring the "Port Chicago 50" was held at Lake Dalwigk Park on Saturday.



Port Chicago was an ammunition loading depot in the Bay Area during World War II, where service members loaded ammunition onto ships in unsafe conditions.

In July of 1944, a massive explosion killed more than 300 service men.

In the wake of the accident, 50 African American sailors refused to go back to work in these dangerous conditions.

They are called the Port Chicago 50.

A walk in honor:

A walk of remembrance honoring the 50 was held at Lake Dalwigk Park on Saturday. It was one of several events organized by the Port Chicago Alliance over the weekend.

"I started this organization to raise awareness about the Port Chicago sailors and the history," said Yulie Padmore, Executive Director of Port Chicago Alliance.

Padmore said the sailors risked their lives.

"It changed everything. It led to desegregation in the military," she added.

Padmore said those sailors even protested on Ryder Street in Vallejo back then.

Route altered due to concerns:

The group was originally going to have the walk on Ryder Street about half a mile from the lake, where a plaque sits in memory of the Port Chicago 50.

But Padmore said she moved the event to the park because of a nearby homeless encampment on Ryder Street and trespassing alarms going off near the plaque.

"My concern is if we have descendants or we are inviting people into the city of Vallejo, we need to create an inviting space. I do think that is possible," she said.

Padmore said she hopes to hold an event at the plaque next year.