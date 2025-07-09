Renewed calls to repair San Francisco's emergency sirens after deadly Texas flooding

The Brief The deadly flash flooding in Texas is renewing calls to repair San Francisco's emergency warning siren system. San Francisco's sirens have been offline since they were taken offline for maintenance in 2019, with DEM saying the cost to repair them would be "substantial". Residents we spoke to in Outer Richmond said they would feel safer if the sirens were back up and running, regardless of the cost.



As questions grow about whether emergency sirens could have saved lives during the flash floods in Texas, it's reigniting a conversation about San Francisco's emergency warning sirens--which have been out of service for six years.

"Should we take this opportunity to up our game? Yes, absolutely," said Art Botterell, a retired FEMA emergency warning specialist based in the Bay Area.

San Francisco's sirens have been offline for six years

San Francisco's emergency warning sirens have been silent ever since they were taken offline for maintenance in 2019. The city's Department of Emergency Management says at that point it found many of the sirens were no longer working--and the cost to repair them was "substantial".

But some, like Supervisor Connie Chan of Outer Richmond, have been pushing to get them back up and running--something many residents there would like to see, too.

What they're saying:

"We're what, 500 yards away from the water? Absolutely," said Outer Richmond resident Harry Rahn.

"If there is a siren, people know something's going on, to be aware, to let them know, like there's a tsunami or there's something's happening in the ocean," said Rudy Orsua of Outer Richmond.

In a statement, DEM said, "The recent tragic flooding in Texas is a powerful reminder of how critical it is to reach people quickly and effectively during emergencies…we know no single method reaches everyone."

DEM points out tools like cell phone alerts, social media and public safety vehicles were used to successfully evacuate Ocean Beach and the Great Highway during a tsunami warning this past December.

In its statement, DEM said "We…continue to build on our alert and warning programs", but did not specifically commit to repairing the sirens.

"To me, it would be as if someone said, ‘is it worth investing in putting a smoke detector in your house, yes or no?’ Of course it is, because it's an extra layer of security and warning, especially if you're sound asleep," said Rahn.

Expert says sirens could be effective in coastal areas

Botterell says while sirens may be less effective in places like Downtown San Francisco, they could be an important tool in more coastal areas.

"Out on the great highway, you got a lot of people outside. You've got not a lot of acoustic reflections going on. And in the case of a tsunami, that is the place where you need the quickest response. So I think there the case for sirens is really strong," said Botterell.

Botterell points out planning and organization are just as important as the technology itself, when it comes to alerting the public in the event of flooding or other disasters.

What you can do:

For more on preparing for an emergency in San Francisco, including signing up for alerts, click here.

The Source: Interviews conducted by KTVU reporter John Krinjak and a statement from the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management