Flash flooding in Texas, New Mexico is a wake-up call for the Bay Area, KTVU meteorologist says

This week, devastating flash flooding tore through parts of southern New Mexico, where burn-scarred hillsides, left barren after recent wildfires, couldn’t absorb heavy monsoon rains. Homes were swept away, cars submerged, and residents had just moments to escape.

At the same time, Texas is reeling from historic and deadly flooding. After enduring weeks of relentless storms, entire towns in central and eastern Texas have been underwater. Rivers overflowed, streets turned into rivers, and thousands were forced to evacuate.

And yet, here in the Bay Area, some ask: Why should we care?

Could flooding like Texas and New Mexico happen in the Bay Area?

We are not immune. We live in a region that is vulnerable to earthquakes, wildfires, atmospheric rivers and yes, flash floods, KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales says. And what’s happening in New Mexico and Texas is part of a much bigger pattern: climate-driven extremes happening faster, harder, and more unpredictably.

These emergencies all share one thing in common, Gonzalez says.

Preparedness saves lives.

The same safety tips that protect people during flash floods also apply during fires, earthquakes, and storms.

What Bay Area residents can do

Understand Your Local Risks

Live near a creek, hillside or burn scar? You’re at greater risk for flooding or debris flows.

Fire season is nearly year-round.

Earthquake faults run through nearly every Bay Area city.

Sign Up for Emergency Alerts

Use AlertCalifornia.org and Nixle

Make sure "Emergency Alerts" are turned on in your phone settings.

Have a Go-Bag Ready

IDs, medications, flashlight, water, food, first aid, pet supplies.

Keep one in your car and one near the door.

Have a Family Emergency Plan

Two ways out of your home or neighborhood

Establish a meeting place

Have an out-of-area emergency contact

Respect Water

If you see water on the road, turn around, don’t drown.

Just 6 inches of fast-moving water can knock you over. A foot of water can carry away a car.

Final Thought

New Mexico and Texas did not get much warning. And we might not either. That’s why preparation isn’t about fear—it’s about being ready to protect your family, your home, and your community when disaster strikes.

Let’s learn from what we’re seeing across the country and be ready here at home.