Rep. Swalwell to file defamatory claim vs. Alameda County DA Pamela Price

An East Bay congressman is filing a claim against Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price.

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell's attorney from Goethals & Stone, PC said that Price made defamatory statements at a news conference earlier this month when she said that Swalwell wanted to recall her to "shield himself from unethical practices" that occurred while he was a deputy district attorney.

"Pamela Price leaves me no choice but to file this claim against her for her deliberate and untrue statements," Swalwell said in a statement on Sunday. "No one is above the law, especially the Alameda County District Attorney. Price may be trying to run out the clock to her likely recall, but her intimidation tactics and efforts to seek political retribution can not stand. I will not allow her to try to damage my personal and professional reputation."

Swalwell said he wrote to Price asking her to retract what he calls "untrue statements."

KTVU reached out to Price for comment but did not hear back.

Swalwell was an Alameda County deputy district attorney from 2006 to 2012.

He also held a news conference in early October against Price supporting her recall.