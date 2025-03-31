'Justice for Heklina' rally and march in London and San Francisco

It's been nearly two years since the death of Heklina, a beloved San Francisco drag queen who left her mark on not only the Bay Area, but on drag culture at large.

While many questions remain about her death, a rally in London, the city where she died, and a march in San Francisco on Monday, demanded more action into the investigation of her death from officials.

Nearly 100 people rallied across the pond for Heklina. It's a case where no official cause of death has been announced by the police.

Fellow drag performer Peaches Christ, who co-starred with Heklina in a production that was on tour in London at the time of her death, posted about the rally and march on social media.

Heklina died in April 2023. The prolific drag queen helped open the popular nightlife cabaret venue, Oasis, in 2014.

"The JUSTICE FOR HEKLINA march and rally in London was so powerful. Thank you so much to everyone who came out to support the cause. If you can attend the San Francisco sister march tonight, please do!" Peaches Christ, also known as Joshua Grannell, wrote.

Grannell has told media outlets he suspects homophobia, on the part of London's Metropolitan Police, tainted the investigation of Heklina's death.

Signs at the rally read: "Queer People Are People. No More Police Hate" and "No Justice, No Peace. Stop Met Police Homophobia."

A Justice for Heklina rally and march was scheduled to begin at legendary LGBTQ+ bar The Stud and end at Oasis on Monday evening.