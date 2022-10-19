"A city of chaos" Cotopaxi closes only SF store after repeated break-ins

article

Cotopaxi, a popular active wear brand is shutting down its only San Francisco store because of repeated break-ins.

"We are closing the store due to rampant organized theft and lack of safety for our team," wrote Davis Smith Cotopaxi Founder and CEO on Linkedin. "Our store is hit by organized theft rings several times per week."

Cotopaxi will close its only San Francisco location because of repeated break-ins. (Photo credit: Davis Smith)

Smith says his company opened their shop on "charming" Hayes Street one year ago. But the store has experienced break in after break in ever since.

"Our first week there, our windows were smashed and thousands of dollars of product was stolen," wrote Smith. "We replaced the window, and it immediately happened again (four times)."

Cotopaxi started keeping their door locked during business hours for added security, but Smith said it didn't help.

"They’ll have a woman go to the door, and then hiding individuals rush into the store as soon as the door opens," wrote Smith. "Our team is terrified. They feel unsafe."

Smith said security guards don't help and claims San Francisco recently announced a reduction of police presence in the Hayes Valley neighborhood. He said it is impossible for a store to operate when cities refuse to take any action, despite high taxes.

"San Francisco appears to have descended into a city of chaos," said Smith. "Many streets and parks are overrun with drugs, criminals, and homelessness, and local leadership and law enforcement enable it through inaction."

Smith said Cotopaxi is working with nearby businesses to hire added security and convince police and San Francisco to help.

"Hopefully we can have the store open again," wrote Smith. "Fingers crossed.