Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 7:00 PM PST until FRI 1:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
8
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 10:00 AM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 7:00 PM PST until FRI 11:00 AM PST, Santa Cruz Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 10:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM PST until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM PST, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from THU 4:00 PM PST until FRI 4:00 PM PST, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM PST until THU 9:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Report: Reverend Cecil Williams stepping down at GLIDE

By KTVU Staff
Published 
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2

Report: Reverend Cecil Williams stepping down at Glide

Rev. Cecil Williams is stepping down from his role at GLIDE, according to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle.

SAN FRANCISCO - Reverend Cecil Williams, co-founder of GLIDE, is stepping away from the church he helped cultivate 60 years ago, according to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle.

The 93-year-old penned a letter to GLIDE staff where he expressed that he now wants to focus on his family and health.

"The essence of GLIDE begins and ends with love. … It is time for me to evolve, it is time for GLIDE to continue to evolve. We have gone through so much and come out strong, ready to keep building," Williams said in the letter obtained by the Chronicle.

Williams accepted the position of pastor in 1963 and turned GLIDE toward activism while growing the congregation to 10,000 people over the years.

He retired as pastor in 2000, but continued to serve as Minister of Liberation and CEO of the GLIDE Foundation.

Williams co-founded GLIDE Memorial Church with his late wife and social justice activist Janice Mirikitani.