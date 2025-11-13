John Beam, legendary Oakland coach wounded in Laney College shooting, sources say

Bullets rang out Thursday afternoon at Laney College in Oakland, striking a legendary coach who spent 45 years shaping young athletes into leaders on and off the field, according to multiple sources.

Beloved coach and athletic director

What we know:

Sources confirmed to KTVU that the man shot was John Beam, the longtime Laney College football coach who retired from coaching last year before taking a job as the school’s athletic director.

Authorities have not confirmed the victim’s identity.

Laney College also declined to identify the victim, saying only that it was a senior staff member in the athletic department.

"A senior member of our athletic staff was shot on campus in the Laney Field House. The individual was immediately transported to a local hospital, and we are keeping them—and their loved ones—in our hearts during this incredibly difficult time. Out of respect for their privacy, we are not releasing their name at this moment," the college said.

The victim's current condition is not yet known.

Campus alert

The shooting happened around noon in the 900 block of Fallon Street, near the Laney Fieldhouse. That building is adjacent to the college’s football field and houses the school’s athletic facilities and resources. That's where Beam worked out of.

Before the shooting was confirmed, the Peralta Community College District issued an emergency alert at 12:16 p.m. warning of a reported active shooter near the Fieldhouse.

"An active shooter has been reported at the Laney Fieldhouse. Please avoid the area. Stay locked down until further notice. We will update when we have more information," the alert read.

Authorities later clarified that it was not an active shooter situation, only that one person had been shot.

Police are searching for the suspect who they said fled the scene wearing dark-colored clothing.

Storied coaching career

Dig deeper:

Beam’s career has spanned decades of success and community impact.

He began his coaching career in San Diego before coming to the Bay Area.

He started coaching at Skyline High School in the 80s, where he won 15 league championships and four undefeated seasons.

He later brought his talents to Laney College, where he added to his legacy and helped build one of the most respected junior college football programs in the nation.

Between his time at Laney and Skyline, Beam produced more than 20 NFL players, including seven Super Bowl participants. His former players have gone on to win championships at every level of football — from NCAA Division I and III to the Canadian Grey Cup, NFL Europe, and Arena League titles.

Beam’s success and mentorship earned national attention when Netflix featured Laney College in its "Last Chance U" series in 2020.

Beyond the field, Beam has been praised for his commitment to guiding young athletes.

"My parents were immigrants. They came out here and didn't know too much. Beam found my brother in San Lorenzo and said, ‘Hey come and play for me man. I could help you out,'" said Maamaloa Mafi back in 2024. "Ever since then, it was just trickling down."

Mafi said he and his five brothers all played for Beam.

In a previous interview with KTVU, Beam said his coaching philosophy centered on honesty, consistency, and helping athletes succeed in life, not just in sports.

"It was always about teaching young men and young women, student-athletes, how to fit into society and do certain things like be true to your word," Beam said.

Skyline High shooting

The shooting comes less than 24 hours after a student was shot at Skyline High, where, coincidentally, Beam once coached. The student was expected to survive. Two young people were arrested in Monday afternoon's campus shooting.

On Wednesday, Oakland Police Assistant Chief James Beere called the violence on school campuses "disgusting."

"These are our children," he said. "Having access to firearms alone is unbelievable, let alone that violence is occurring in and around our campuses. It’s our number one priority to make sure our children are safe and their schools are safe."