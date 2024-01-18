Republican Steve Garvey stops in Bay Area during U.S. Senate campaign tour

Former professional baseball player and current candidate for U.S. Senate Steve Garvey stopped in the Bay Area during a campaign tour of the state. The first-time candidate, running as a Republican, met with Jewish leaders and community members at Chabad of the Tri-Valley in Pleasanton.

Garvey has seen his campaign gain traction in recent polls. The latest from Emerson College shows Garvey in second place at 18%. He trails Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) at 25%. Rep. Katie Porter (D-Orange County) is in third at 13% and Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) sits at 8%.

"I think people are saying we need a good, common sense, compassionate voice like Steve," said Garvey. "We know he’s a team builder, and we know he’ll build consensus."

Garvey’s conversation with members of the Bay Area Jewish community centered on their experiences after the start of the Israel-Hamas war and an increase in antisemitism. He said he supports Israel’s right to defend itself and continued U.S. aid.

"As a rule, we stand by them, from beginning to end," said Garvey. "But we always have to remember, we’ve got to put the United States first, in terms of making sure our military is a deterrent."

Garvey said he also wants to meet with Palestinian-Americans to hear their concerns. His campaign is focused on domestic issues like the southern border, which he wants to close, crime and homelessness. He recently toured encampments in Los Angeles and Sacramento.

"Government should start listening to the local projects that are effective," said Garvey about potential solutions to homelessness. "The Dream Center in LA is extremely effective, the Alpha Project in San Diego, extremely effective."

Garvey said he wants greater accountability for homeless spending but did not cite a specific policy proposal.

"It will be helpful to him and I think he will do this, to articulate policy proposals and things he intends to fight for," said Lanhee Chen, a fellow at Stanford’s Hoover Institution. "I think one thing Steve will be very good at is making a conciliatory tone, the idea of bringing people together."

Chen knows the challenge of running as a Republican in the state. He ran unsuccessfully for controller in 2022. Chen points to the 2-1 registration for Democrats and the divisive effects of former President Trump, an issue Garvey has avoided.

When asked if he would endorse Trump or get behind his campaign if he’s the nominee, Garvey said, "I’ll be pragmatic, use common sense and I’ll decide who is going to be best for the country in my mind," said Garvey.

He went on to say he’s focused on his own race, "The single most difficult race isn’t for the presidency, it’s for a moderate like myself in California."

His statements haven’t stopped his opponents from tying him to Trump. A Schiff fundraising e-mail said, "With Trump’s MAGA loyalists turning out to vote for him in the presidential primary the same day as our election, it could give Garvey the boost he needs."

Garvey said his focus remains on the primary and trying to advance to the general election.

"Katie Porter, Barbara Lee, Adam Schiff, never thought there’d be anyone else in this race," said Garvey. "The three of them are battling it out for the progressive stance in Washington as senators, and you can’t fail up."

California voters have not elected a Republican to statewide office since 2006 and have not sent a Republican to the Senate since 1988.