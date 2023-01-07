Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until SUN 4:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
8
Airport Weather Warning
until SUN 2:00 AM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
High Wind Watch
from SUN 10:00 PM PST until MON 10:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 4:00 PM PST until SUN 7:00 AM PST, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
from SUN 12:00 AM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from SAT 4:00 PM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
until SUN 1:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Rescue crews and residents in Sonoma County prepare for more dangerous weather

By
Published 
Sonoma County
KTVU FOX 2

Crews conduct rescue drills on Russian River ahead of more rain

People who live along the Russian River in Sonoma County have been under an evacuation order since Wednesday. Officials are there before the next round of rain where flood rescue operations are being practiced ahead of the expected flood stage.

GUERNEVILLE, Calif., - People who live along the Russian River in Sonoma County have been under an evacuation warning since Wednesday.

Authorities are now urging people to leave before it becomes an order when it's mandatory to leave.

On Friday, rescue crews and residents prepared weekend rain and wind. 

A crew from fire station nine in Guerneville participated in flood rescue training on the Russian River.

Captain Stephan Mercieca with the Sonoma County Fire District showed KTVU the treacherous conditions that crews have to face even before the river reaches flood stage.  

"This is what we had in the river this morning," said Mercieca as he pointed to an inflatable rescue boat used in the practice on the Russian River which is projected to reach flood stage.  

"The water is very brown. You can't see anything in it, zero visibility. There's a ton of debris, tree limbs and stumps, full sized logs coming at us," Mercieca said. "We saw somebody's deck floating down, that had floated away from their house."

Dangerous debris captured with the use of video captured on their helmet cams.  

Mercieca said stormy conditions are the best times for his crews to test equipment and brush up on skills. 

On Friday night, the parking lot at Johnson Beach already underwater, 48 hours prior, the area was completely dry. 

"I just came to see how high the river was," longtime Guerneville resident Bonnie Hunt said. She evacuated from her home Wednesday when the power went out during the storm.  

"I've moved almost everything out of my house I spent the last two days in a motel because I thought it was going to go up high," Guernville said. 

The Sonoma County Fire District shared video of Russian River captured Friday from its new helicopter on its first winter storm aerial recon mission showing extremely high water level.s 

"We're already seeing some significant flooding and significant impacts where it's high. 
It's getting full as more rain comes in and rain drains into it and its going to spread out," said Karen Hancock with the Sonoma County Fire District.  

Authorities are urging people with mobility or medical issues, people with animals, and older folks to evacuate before it becomes mandatory.


Officials told KTVU when flooding causes road closures, there will be limited routes to get out of the area.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU,  Instagram @AmberKTVU  or Twitter @AmberKTVU 

.