Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 4:00 PM PST until SUN 7:00 AM PST, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 9:22 AM PST until SUN 4:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Wind Advisory
until SUN 4:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 PM PST until SUN 1:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from SUN 12:00 AM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM PST until SUN 1:00 PM PST, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
from SAT 4:00 PM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
until SUN 1:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore

More treacherous rain is headed for the Bay Area, here is how it could affect you

By KTVU staff
Published 
Weather
KTVU FOX 2

More rain and flooding are likely in the Bay Area

The Bay Area is bracing for another round of strong wind and rain. Multiple storm systems are expected to make their way to the Bay starting Saturday.

Multiple storm systems are expected to make their way to the Bay starting Saturday. 

Multiple storm systems are expected to make their way to the Bay starting Saturday. 

KTVU meteorologist, Rosemary Orozco, said the first round of wet weather will dry up by Sunday. 

According to the National Weather Service, rain totals over the weekend will range from one to two inches, though the North Bay could see more.

A second, stronger storm, is supposed to arrive on Sunday night around 11:00 p.m. and stick around until Tuesday. 

Strong rain is likely during the Monday morning commute hours. 

SEE ALSO: EXPLAINER: Storms put California levees to the test

Between Saturday and Tuesday, parts of the Bay Area could get up to 10 inches of rain. 

Strong winds, ranging from 40 to 50 MPH, will accompany this weeks rain. Flooding and mudslides are likely because the ground is saturated from recent rain. 

Dangerous storms have been sweeping through the Bay Area since New Years Eve. The rough weather has left some residents without power, caused trees to topple and closed numerous roadways. 