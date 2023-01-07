More treacherous rain is headed for the Bay Area, here is how it could affect you

The Bay Area is bracing for another round of strong wind rain, and possible flooding.

Multiple storm systems are expected to make their way to the Bay starting Saturday.

KTVU meteorologist, Rosemary Orozco, said the first round of wet weather will dry up by Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, rain totals over the weekend will range from one to two inches, though the North Bay could see more.

A second, stronger storm, is supposed to arrive on Sunday night around 11:00 p.m. and stick around until Tuesday.

Strong rain is likely during the Monday morning commute hours.

Between Saturday and Tuesday, parts of the Bay Area could get up to 10 inches of rain.

Strong winds, ranging from 40 to 50 MPH, will accompany this weeks rain. Flooding and mudslides are likely because the ground is saturated from recent rain.

Dangerous storms have been sweeping through the Bay Area since New Years Eve. The rough weather has left some residents without power, caused trees to topple and closed numerous roadways.