Researchers discover which professions have higher rates of drug abuse

A new study led by researchers at New York University revealed which careers might push someone to abuse drugs.

Researchers from New York University examined almost 300,000 workers in 13 different industries focusing on marijuana, cocaine and opioid use.

They discovered construction workers and people in the mining and drilling industries, had higher risks of misusing opioids and painkillers.

About four-percent of construction workers in the study misused painkillers.

That's compared to two percent for other professions.

Researchers cited job-related injuries as a possible reason workers turn to drugs.