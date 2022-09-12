Residents rescued from burning Berkeley apartment building

article

Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Berkeley early Monday evening where three people, trapped on the building's third floor had to be rescued, officials say.

The fire broke out at a three-story apartment building on the 1300 block of Berkeley Way. Police and the fire department received word of the fire at around 4:45 p.m. The 1300 block, as well as the adjacent blocks of Acton and West streets, were closed to non-emergency traffic as crews fought the fire and performed rescue operations, Berkeley Police Department said.

Berkeley police said six people had to be treated for smoke inhalation as a result of the fire. Some of those residents had to be hospitalized, but it was not clear exactly how many.

Arriving officers helped evacuate the bottom floors. The fire department arrived and rescued those trapped on the top floor.

"A number of them were at the windows, essentially trying to breathe and to get out," said Officer Byron White with Berkeley Police Department. White said with smoke coming from the floors beneath them, they were not able to exit through normal means.

Officials did not say if there was a known cause of this fire. The fire started either on the second or the third floor. The building is a residence for seniors and people with disabilities.

Another resident who said he escaped the fire said he was one of the people who called 911. He described the toxic smell of the fire and said he warned fellow building residents once he realized what was happening.

The 1300 block of University Avenue was also closed. The public was asked to avoid the area as there were traffic delays.

By the time Skyfox made it to the scene, the fire appeared to have been knocked down, though a large fire crew presence remained at the scene.

"Basically, I heard the fire alarm go off," said Evan, a resident who only gave his first name. He explained that happens a lot, but there's usually not a fire. "That's what I assumed it was. So I opened the door and saw the whirling smoke, slammed the door shut and called the fire department." Evan said his apartment is at the top of the building. "Basically I just stood there. I wasn't in any real danger." He said he waited for the fire department figuring he was safer on the roof. He observed that the department broke down doors during the rescue operation.

"I had more smoke inhalation going downstairs than I had the entire rest of the time," Evan said. He said thick black smoke filled the stairwell. He managed to rescue his cat. He has resided in the building for 23 years and has no idea where he will go.

First responders at a Berkeley apartment complex fire. Sept. 12, 2022.

KTVU's Elissa Harrington contributed to this story.