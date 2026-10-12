Residents in Santa Rosa asked to check yards for missing woman with dementia

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The Brief Police in Santa Rosa say a 78-year-old woman with dementia went missing on Monday. Residents in Julliard Park, south of A Street, and surrounding neighborhoods are asked to please check their yards for Marsha Wilson. She was last seen leaving a home on the 700 block of Oak Street in Santa Rosa at around 8 a.m. on Monday.



Police in Santa Rosa are asking some residents to check their yards for a woman with dementia who went missing Monday.

Residents asked to check yards

Residents in Julliard Park, south of A Street, and surrounding neighborhoods are asked to please check their yards for Marsha Wilson. According to police, she previously went missing in February and was found hiding in the bushes of a yard in her neighborhood.

Wilson, 78, was last seen leaving a residence in the 700 block of Oak Street in Santa Rosa on Monday morning at about 8 a.m., according to police. Her direction of travel was unknown.

Wilson is white, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and 135 pounds. She has white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple tank top and white and blue pajama-style pants.

Why she's at-risk

Wilson has been diagnosed with dementia and needs medication. She has difficulty maintaining her balance and is prone to falling and police are concerned about her condition and whereabouts.

Anyone who sees Wilson or who may know of her whereabouts is urged to contact police in any jurisdiction where she is located. If she is seen in Santa Rosa, please call dispatch at 707-528-5222.

The Source This story comes from Bay City News Service. The Santa Rosa Police Department have issued a news release on this missing woman.



