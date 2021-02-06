Residents, workers pleased with efficiency as Moscone Center mass vaccination site opens

article

In a tweet, Governor Gavin Newsom says California is on track to administer 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines a week. At the same time, San Francisco city officials continue to open more mass distribution sites in hopes of vaccinating every resident by the summer.

Saturday marked day two for vaccine distribution at the Moscone Center. Those with appointments were delighted to see them fulfilled. Workers were also excited to do their part.

"It's a well orchestrated, organized effort," said Ruth Perry, worker from Dignity Health.

According to Mayor London Breed, the Moscone Center will have the capability to vaccinate 10,000 people, once supplies are fully available; until then, they'll see about 1,500 patients a day.

Earlier this week, San Francisco's other vaccine site at City College saw shortages, forcing to change its hours. Before the Moscone Center opened, residents said getting an appointment was a challenge. They're seeing some relief through the city's new vaccination web page.

"When i was able to get this appointment, pure joy!" said Philippa Newfield of San Francisco.

On day two, most people who spoke with KTVU said the process to become innoculated ran smoothly.

"It was easy," said Thomas Courtney of San Francisco. "It didn't hurt at all, no more than a normal shot."

"You don't wanna get it," said Perry. "You don't want to have COVID. You don't want to see your loved ones suffer and you certianly don't want to see them die."