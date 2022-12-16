'Respect the ho ho ho': behind the scenes with Fairyland's Santa

article

Ever wondered what it's like to become Santa Claus? What it's like to transform yourself into a jolly fat man dressed in a furry red suit and long white beard?

There may be no better person to ask than Eric Martin, Oakland Fairyland's Santa. He demonstrated his cheery transformation as he prepared for a photo shoot with a Bay Area artist. He rolled into the gig with a suitcase filled with gear and a round case holding custom-made hair and beard.

"It took me a while to respect the ho, ho, ho," said Martin, a former security guard for the Oakland Raiders. "For it to come out right."

He said when he agreed to take the role as Santa he knew there were important things to say and do, but it took a while to grow into the jovial man's skin.

Martin took over for Ron Zeno, who was Fairyland's Santa for decades and died in 2017. At the beginning, he wore the same suit that Zeno wore, but it just didn't fit right, he said.

"Ron was bigger than I was, so I needed something more personalized," he said.

Eric Martin preparing his custom-made beard.

Getting dressed as Santa Claus, Eric Martin prepares for one of many holiday gigs.

Getting dressed was no small feat. After slipping on the pants and tall black boots, he pulled the custom-made fat suit over his head. It's perfectly rounded in all the right spots and fits snug with straps over his shoulders.

Then came the jacket and belt. He reached around his massive belly to squeeze it into the last buckle as he chuckled about how hot it was dressing in the studio. He said he's always overheated in the Santa suit, that people don't realize how many layers are underneath.

Finally, came the custom-made Santa beard and hat, and a careful examination at a full-length mirror.

He was ready. Ready to take on the role and proclaim one of the season's first "ho ho ho."

Santa Eric and Lily during photo shoot.