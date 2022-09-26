Restaurant workers strike at SFO, fliers told to bring their own meal

More than 1000 restaurant employees at San Francisco International Airport walked off the job Monday morning.

The union workers started striking around 2 a.m. outside of terminal 3, saying their contracts were old and have been ignored for years.

Their message to anyone flying out of SFO Monday: make sure you bring your own food if you plan to eat before your flight.

Workers protesting said they haven't received a raise since 2019, but the straw that broke the camel's back was the pandemic lay-offs. When the workers came back to work, they said their wages and benefits were slashed.

Most employees said they earn about $17 an hour. In order to make ends meet, they said they have to work second and third jobs.

The airport responded to the strike, warning that passengers should expect to bring their own food as it won't be available at the airport.