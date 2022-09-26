Video: burglars hit San Francisco home 3 times in night

Burglars stole from a San Francisco home three times in one night, according to the family that was targeted.

Security cameras show the thieves entering the garage of a Marina home on Sept. 20.

Two men made their way inside the home at Divisadero and Bay after finding that a door was ajar. They came in first at 2:30 a.m., returned an hour later, and struck for the last time two hours after that.

The culprits took a tripod, golf clubs, and the family's Subaru Outback, which was parked inside.

The family said they slept through the intrusions.

The incident "makes you lose faith in humanity," the family said.