Retired National Park Service ranger turns 104

It was a big celebration for Betty Reid Soskin, a Bay Area icon. She turned 104.

"It feels absolutely wonderful. I cannot even mention it, I feel on the edge of tears," Soskin said.

A birthday party was held at Betty Reid Soskin Middle School on Monday. Betty was born in 1921. She grew up in Oakland.

At the age of 85, Betty became the oldest active National Park Service Ranger. She retired at 100.

"That was probably the best thing I ever did, join the National Park Service," said Betty.

She worked at the Rosie the Riveter/WWII Home Front in Richmond. She also shared the untold stories of African Americans. But her work was put on pause during the government shutdown.

"I know! I still wanted to work back then. They were ruining my job. I really wanted to work," she said.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Betty eventually got back to work and was recognized by President Obama. She was recognized in the school library with her great-grandson by her side.

It's crazy, she is 104. I am proud of her, she is special to me," said Patrick Herbert.

The librarian at the school created a board of Betty's life. It discusses her work in civil service during World War II, all the way up to her work in civil rights and politics.

"Having a school named after her is her greatest joy because it casts her into the future and she will be remembered," said librarian Sylvia Zemke.

Betty's great aunt lived to be 107. She is hoping to live even longer than that!