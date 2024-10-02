Revelation of San Jose State trans volleyball player sparks forfeits from opponents

A brewing controversy concerning the San Jose State University women's volleyball team has spiked fears on both sides of the cultural and political divide.

Some said the recent match forfeitures by opponents represent attacks on trans-athletes, but others complain the legitimacy of women's sports is being targeted for unwanted change.

Spartan volleyball is undefeated so far this season but is also under scrutiny. A teammate reported redshirt junior Blaire Fleming is transgender.

"A school that had never started a season 7-0 is now 7-0. Yeah, it raised some eyebrows," said Dan Zaksheske, a sports reporter for OutKick.com

It has also sparked a slew of forfeitures in the past few weeks. Wyoming is the latest school to decline to compete against SJSU. Southern Utah and Boise State preceded that decision.

The school’s administration didn’t give a reason.

"There’s so much negativity against trans folks and the LGBTQ+ community…Title IX is a protection of women. And trans women are part of that protection." Gabrielle Antolovich, board pres., Billy DeFrank LGBTQ+ Community Center

Last week, amid a sea of supporters at the capitol in Boise, Gov. Brad Little, (R) Idaho, signed an executive order barring Boise State University from playing against trans athletes.

"We need to ensure player safety for all of our female athletes and continue the fight for fairness," he posted Friday on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

"There’s so much negativity against trans folks and the LGBTQ community. I think there’s 500 pieces of legislation against us all over the country," said Gabrielle Antolovich, board president of the Billy DeFrank LGBTQ+ Community Center.

She and other trans activists and supporters said the match forfeits amount to an attack on equal rights.

"Title IX is a protection of women. And trans women are part of that protection," said Antolovich.

Fleming’s fellow teammate and team captain, Brooke Slusser, joined a lawsuit filed earlier this year against the NCAA over its Title IX inclusion of trans athletes in college sports.

"She had no idea, initially, that Blaire was a [assigned male at birth] transgender woman when she joined the team. In fact, Brooke was asked to room with Blaire," said Zaksheske.

San Jose State University declined a request for an on-camera interview.

Officials instead emailed a statement to KTVU that read in part, "It is disappointing that our SJSU student-athletes…are being denied opportunities to compete. We are committed to supporting our student-athletes through these challenges."

KTVU reached out to both Fleming and Slusser but did not get a response.

The Spartans are scheduled to play Colorado State University on Thursday in Colorado Springs, Colo. That game has not yet been forfeited.

Jesse Gary is a reporter based in the South Bay bureau. Follow him on Instagram, @jessegontv and on Facebook, @JesseKTVU