Reward for missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe is now $100K

The Oakley City Council agreed to increase the reward for missing 24-year-old Alexis Gabe by another $40,000.

The Bay Area News Group reported the council voted on Tuesday to spend more money, which means the total reward amount is now at $100,000.

So far, the city has contributed $50,000 and an anonymous donor has contributed another $50,000, the news organization reported.

Gabe has been missing since Jan. 26.

The recent nursing school graduate had visited her ex-boyfriend in Antioch the night she went missing and police have searched his home twice, but not named him as a suspect. Her car was found the next day in Oakley, about a mile from her home.

Gabe's family found her car with the keys in the ignition, abandoned on a dead-end street in Oakley. Her family said Gabe had no connection to that street.

Last week, police confirmed a cell-phone case found in Antioch was that of the missing 24-year-old woman's. It was considered a "key piece of evidence."

Those with information as to the whereabouts of Alexis Gabe are asked to call 925-625-7009 or Alexistips@ci.oakley.ca.us.