Reward offered to find Berkeley safe containing $500K jewelry, heirlooms

A 78-year-old Berkeley man is offering a $40,000 reward to anyone who can help identify a burglar who stole a 300-pound safe from his home.



Police say the safe contained $500,000 in jewelry, valuables and family heirlooms.

The thief used a homemade quilt to move the safe down a couple of flight of stairs.

The victim said he believes the suspect somehow knew about the safe and its contents, before breaking into his home.

According to Berkeleyside, San Francisco private investigator Bob Trent to field inquiries by phone, at 415-961-0980, from anyone with information about the case.

