Video: Rialto police shoot man armed with AR-15 style rifle in station parking lot

The investigation continues in Rialto after a man armed with an AR-15 style rifle entered a secure parking lot at the station and was shot by police Monday night.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the station's lot on the police compound where only police vehicles are located, officials said.

According to authorities, the suspect was in a black Dodge Charger and followed a police officer unnoticed into the lot as the gate opened.

As the police officer was still in his vehicle talking with another employee, the suspect is seen getting out of his car with the AR-15 style rifle but starts running back once the officer exits the patrol car.

Officials said the suspect raised his weapon at the officer a second time and that's when he was shot multiple times by police.

Video shows other officers inside the station going to the parking lot in response.

"The brazenness of criminals in today's society is just overwhelming to me. I've been doing this for 37 years, and in 37 years I would have never, ever thought that somebody would have come in armed with some type of a weapon and assaulted our police officers," Rialto Police Chief Mark Kling said. "And I think what is so concerning is it isn't just out here in the city of Rialto. It's happening everywhere."

The suspect was taken into custody and treated by paramedics. His condition was not immediately available.

No other injuries were reported.

A motive is not known at this time and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information was asked to call Rialto police at 909-820-2550.