49ers eliminate Eagles in thrilling win, turn focus to Seahawks

For San Francisco 49ers fans, Sunday’s game was a nail-biter, but the team managed to knock out the reigning Super Bowl champions and advance.

"If you want to become the champion, you’ve got to knock the champion off, and that’s exactly what happened," said Joe Yturralde, a member of the 408 Faithful fan group.

Fans celebrate, look ahead

What they're saying:

Fans continued celebrating the win Monday. David Roberts traveled from Los Banos to buy another jersey after promising himself he would if the team won.

"I am feeling so great," Roberts said. "Nobody expected the 49ers to get this far with everybody hurt and everything."

Injuries test the roster

What we know:

The 49ers have dealt with a string of injuries throughout the season. Nick Bosa and Fred Warner were sidelined earlier, and tight end George Kittle is now out for the season with a torn Achilles.

"Someone must be playing voodoo or something on our players," fan Victor Escarega said. "I’m going to pray that they keep healthy."

Resilience fuels the run

Fans credited strong coaching, young players stepping up and resilience for the team’s continued success.

"If I had to think of one word that sums up this team, it’s resilience," Yturralde said. "You know, they don't stop. The next man up — just plug right in."

Rivalry game looms

What's next:

The 49ers now head to Seattle to face a familiar rival/

"We can’t let Seattle beat us twice in a row," Roberts said.

Despite the challenges, fans said the season has proven the team should not be underestimated.

"They just keep pounding forward," Roberts said. "I’m so proud of them. They’re my team."