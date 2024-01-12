Expand / Collapse search

Richmond car crash leaves 2 dead

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Richmond
Double fatal crash in Richmond

Police are investigating a double fatal crash in Richmond Friday morning.

RICHMOND, Calif. - Two people died following a car crash in Richmond on Friday morning, according to authorities.

The crash happened in the area of Carlson Boulevard, between Ohio Avenue and Cutting Boulevard, according to the Richmond Fire Department.

The fire department confirmed that the crash involved a single vehicle, resulting in the deaths of two people.

Richmond police are investigating the cause of the crash.

No additional details were immediately available.