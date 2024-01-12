Richmond car crash leaves 2 dead
RICHMOND, Calif. - Two people died following a car crash in Richmond on Friday morning, according to authorities.
The crash happened in the area of Carlson Boulevard, between Ohio Avenue and Cutting Boulevard, according to the Richmond Fire Department.
The fire department confirmed that the crash involved a single vehicle, resulting in the deaths of two people.
Richmond police are investigating the cause of the crash.
No additional details were immediately available.