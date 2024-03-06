Richmond man charged for smuggling ammo overseas

A Richmond resident was charged with allegedly smuggling ammunition from the U.S. to Brazil in an Oakland courtroom, federal authorities said.

Edijalma De Souza Ferreira of Richmond is accused of smuggling thousands of rounds of ammo in at least two container shipments exported from the Port of Oakland in 2021, according to an indictment.

Ferreira was arrested Thursday and appeared in court later that day. He was later released on bond before reappearing in front of a federal judge Monday.

He did not have an export license, federal officers announced.

If found guilty, Ferreira faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.